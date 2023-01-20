Jacki Rossi – Executive Director

Melanie Dawe – Development Manager

Hinsdale Humane Society – 21 Salt Creek Lane, Hinsdale, IL 60521

www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org

Event:

Unleashed – We’re thrilled to bring back our Unleashed Fundraising event on Saturday, February 25, now both In-Person AND Virtual! We’re celebrating 70 years of saving lives and will be presenting you with fun, laughter, fundraising, auction items and of course, furry friends and their stories!

In-Person event is from 6-9pm at 21 Salt Creek Lane in Hinsdale and the Virtual livestream is 7-8pm CST.