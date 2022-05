Jacki Rossi, Executive Director, Hinsdale Humane Society

Fred DeHart, Veterinary Technician, Hinsdale Humane Society

https://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org/

Event:

Pet Walk Festival

Saturday, June 25th | 1-4pm

Hinsdale Humane Society | 21 Salt Creek Lane, Hinsdale

1-mile pet walk, kid’s dash, photo area, cat cove, vendors, raffles and more!

Tickets: $20 (13 and older) includes 10 tickets to use at event. Kids under 13 are free!