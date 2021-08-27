Adopt-A-Pet: Hinsdale Humane Society

Dr. Kristin Tvrdik, Medical Director, Hinsdale Humane Society

Jacki Rossi – Executive Director, Hinsdale Humane Society

http://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org

Events:

-Hinsdale Humane Society and our Pitties & Kitties promotion from 8/23-9/19. All 6 months and olders cats and bully breed dogs will be ½ price for the duration of the event.

-On 9/18, we’ll provide a low-cost spay/neuter clinic for bully breeds and cats PLUS a garage sale (crates, scratching posts, toys, etc.) from 2-4pm. We will also be selling a limited edition “Pitties & Kitties” shirt on our website.

https://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org/events/clear-the-shelters-2021