Victoria Butkus – Feline Adoption and Foster Director – High Tails Animal Rescue

https://hightailsnfp.org/

Event:

Beach Pawty Pet Photoshoot

Sunday, June 11th, 2023 from 12pm-3pm

PetPeople by Hollywood Feed in Northbrook

936 Willow Rd, Northbrook, IL 60062

Info: All pets and their families are welcome to come get their photos professionally taken! Dogs, cats, lizards, hedgehogs, etc. For digital copies there is a $15 donation and we will have a professional photographer, beach themed backdrop and props. 100% of proceeds benefit the animals within High Tails Animal Rescue. Our team of professionals will assist with pet handling and posing, and photos are processed and emailed out in 7-14 business days.