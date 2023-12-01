Jenny Schlueter – Executive Director
Mary Wozencraft – Programs & Community Engagement Manager
Heartland Animal Shelter is located at 586 Palwaukee Dr., Wheeling, IL
Events:
-December 1st-16th we will be participating in Empty the Shelters! Adoption fees for select animals will be $50.
-Our annual Hearts Aglow open house is Sunday, December 17th, from 3p-6p. It will include a hot chocolate bar, bake sale, raffles, and a lighting ceremony. You can purchase a ticket, or a tribute light, on our website.