Jenny Schlueter – Executive Director

Mary Wozencraft – Programs & Community Engagement Manager

Heartland Animal Shelter is located at 586 Palwaukee Dr., Wheeling, IL

Events:

-December 1st-16th we will be participating in Empty the Shelters! Adoption fees for select animals will be $50.

-Our annual Hearts Aglow open house is Sunday, December 17th, from 3p-6p. It will include a hot chocolate bar, bake sale, raffles, and a lighting ceremony. You can purchase a ticket, or a tribute light, on our website.