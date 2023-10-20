Jenny Schlueter – Executive Director

Mary Wozencraft – Programs & Community Engagement Manager

Heartland Animal Shelter is located at 586 Palwaukee Dr., Wheeling, IL

http://heartlandanimalshelter.org

Events:

-Our Golden Paw Gala is October 21st at Olive Palace Banquets in Mt. Prospect. While ticket sales are closed, you can still join the fun by donating $25 to join our online silent auction! We have over 200 items valued at more than $34,000!

-Bingo & Booze will take place at Arlington Ale House (111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights) on Thursday, November 30th, at 6:30pm! Join us for a night of Bingo, drinks, pizza, raffles, and supporting the animals of Heartland! Tickets are just $30 and can be purchased on our website.



