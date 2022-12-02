Jenny Schlueter

Mary Wozencraft

Heartland Animal Shelter is located at 586 Palwaukee Dr., Wheeling, IL

Events:

Bingo & Booze at Arlington Ale House on December 7th from 6:30p-9p (111 W Campbell St. UNIT 3, Arlington Heights, IL 60005)

Tickets are $30 on our website or at the door. There will be 5 rounds of bingo and raffles, attendees must be 21 years old

Hearts Aglow at Heartland Animal Shelter on December 11th from 3p-6p (586 Palwaukee Dr., Wheeling, IL)

Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for kids. There will be a hot cocoa bar, photos with Santa, and gifts for the shelter animals!