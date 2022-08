Mary Wozencraft – Volunteer & Community Outreach Manager

Jenny Schlueter – Executive Director

Heartland Animal Shelter – 586 Palwaukee Dr., Wheeling

Events:

-Beach Boys Adoption Event on August 27th at Heartland — It will be from noon to 6pm. Here is the Facebook event! https://www.facebook.com/events/621746795864833/631457558227090

-Our Golden Paw Gala is October 15th at the shelter. More details to come!