Mary Wozencraft, volunteer

Heartland Animal Shelter

586 Palwaukee Dr., Wheeling

Event:

Our annual Walk of Love is June 18th at 9:30AM at Potawatomi Woods in Northbrook.

Tickets will be available starting April 11th. If you buy your tickets in advance it is $30 for adults and kids (3-12) are $10. Day of tickets will be an additional $5.

Registration includes:

T-shirt, walk, food and beverages, agility course, canine massages, nail trimming, kiddie pool, duck pull and raffles.