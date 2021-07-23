Adopt A Pet: Fetching Tails Foundation

Brandon Ruhl and Sarah Ruhl

https://www.fetchingtailsfoundation.org/

Event:

A Fetching Formal Virtual Gala

August 23rd-28th

Registration is now OPEN and you can text ftf2021 to 76278 to register! Be a part of our biggest life saving event, A Fetching Formal! We will have everything from auction items, a $25 mystery wine grab, we will be selling 100 raffle tickets for $100 for a chance to win a $1,000 Amazon gift and every raffle ticket purchased gets a YETI rambler while covering a dogs neuter.

Our sponsors are matching every direct donation donated! Right now you can register at: https://e.givesmart.com/events/eT6/

https://www.fetchingtailsfoundation.org/events/a-fetching-formal-