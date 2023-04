Amanda Harasti (Kennel Captain)

Gregg Kendall (Kennel Captain and Maintenance)

Jenna Reardanz (Kennel Captain)

Community Animal Rescue Effort

4927 Main Street, Skokie, IL

http://www.carenorthshore.org

Event:

Virtual Kitten shower – We are ready to start welcoming kittens as the season is upon us. We do take in anywhere from 80-120 kittens however we need supplies to let us do this.

“Shower” Wishlist:

https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/1S772RFJJ9SL2?type=wishlist