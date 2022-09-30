Amanda Harasti – C.A.R.E. Kennel Lead

http://www.carenorthshore.org

Events:

McGrath Subaru Pet Adoption Event

Saturday, October 1, 2022

10:00am-12:00pm

McGrath Evanston Subaru

3340 Oakton Street, Skokie, IL, 60076

Meet pets for adoption at McGrath Evanston Subaru on Saturday, October 1st from 10 am to noon!

+

Holiday CARE Faire

Saturday, November 26, 11am-4pm

Oakton Community Center

4701 Oakton, Skokie, IL

Happy Howlidays and a Purry New Year! Come one, come all to the Holiday C.A.R.E. Faire. Bring your pup or kit to have their picture taken with Santa. Stock up on home-baked cookies and more in our famous Cookie Walk.