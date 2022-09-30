Amanda Harasti – C.A.R.E. Kennel Lead
Events:
McGrath Subaru Pet Adoption Event
Saturday, October 1, 2022
10:00am-12:00pm
McGrath Evanston Subaru
3340 Oakton Street, Skokie, IL, 60076
Meet pets for adoption at McGrath Evanston Subaru on Saturday, October 1st from 10 am to noon!
Holiday CARE Faire
Saturday, November 26, 11am-4pm
Oakton Community Center
4701 Oakton, Skokie, IL
Happy Howlidays and a Purry New Year! Come one, come all to the Holiday C.A.R.E. Faire. Bring your pup or kit to have their picture taken with Santa. Stock up on home-baked cookies and more in our famous Cookie Walk.