Beth Hurley – C.A.R.E. volunteer

Ed Sugitpibul – C.A.R.E. volunteer

Community Animal Rescue Effort, 927 Main Street, Skokie, IL 60077-2515 • 847-705-2653

https://carenorthshore.org/

Events:

Strut for Strays

Date: 09.10.2022

Time: 9-11am

Location: McGrath Evanston Subaru and Northshore Sculpture Park

2.5 miles in-person walk on the Northshore Sculpture Park Path to benefit

Community Animal Rescue. Registration online is https://carenorthshore.org/stry-for-strays

Kittenapalooza Adoption Event

Date: 08.27.2022

Time: 12-3pm

Location: CARE, 4927 Main street, Skokie, Il,60077

Adorable adoptable kittens at the Center for meet and greets. We have many different kittens that are available for adoption.



