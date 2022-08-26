Beth Hurley – C.A.R.E. volunteer
Ed Sugitpibul – C.A.R.E. volunteer
Community Animal Rescue Effort, 927 Main Street, Skokie, IL 60077-2515 • 847-705-2653
Events:
Strut for Strays
Date: 09.10.2022
Time: 9-11am
Location: McGrath Evanston Subaru and Northshore Sculpture Park
2.5 miles in-person walk on the Northshore Sculpture Park Path to benefit
Community Animal Rescue. Registration online is https://carenorthshore.org/stry-for-strays
Kittenapalooza Adoption Event
Date: 08.27.2022
Time: 12-3pm
Location: CARE, 4927 Main street, Skokie, Il,60077
Adorable adoptable kittens at the Center for meet and greets. We have many different kittens that are available for adoption.