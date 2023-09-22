Kristin Vesely – President and Adoption Coordinator – As Good as Gold – Golden Retriever Rescue of Illinois
Denise Samuel – Foster home and volunteer
Rich Sternal – Foster home and volunteer
Joe Sebek – Foster Coordinator and Vice President
by: Kristina Miller
Posted:
Updated:
by: Kristina Miller
Posted:
Updated:
Kristin Vesely – President and Adoption Coordinator – As Good as Gold – Golden Retriever Rescue of Illinois
Denise Samuel – Foster home and volunteer
Rich Sternal – Foster home and volunteer
Joe Sebek – Foster Coordinator and Vice President