Kristin Vesely – President and Adoption Coordinator

Sandy Cantwell – Foster Home

Liz Abel – Foster home and Foster Team Volunteer

Event:

In May we will be celebrating our 20th anniversary and will be having our Gala returning after being off from Covid. It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year, live auction, silent auction, sit down dinner.

Tickets will go on sale in a couple months. It will be May 20th at Medinah Shriners in Addison. Watch our website for details.