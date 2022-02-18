Adopt-A-Pet: Anti-Cruelty Society

Sarah Hayes, Director of Adoption Experience

The Anti-Cruelty Society, 510 N. LaSalle, Chicago, 60654

We’re currently doing adoptions by VIP appointment and drop-in at our River North (main location) and drop-ins at the Everyday Adoption Center in the South Loop Pet Smart.

https://anticruelty.org/

Big Dogs = Big Love Adoption Promotion, dogs over 40 pounds can be adopted for $40 until Feb. 28

The Anti-Cruelty Society needs help finding great homes for big dogs. To assist these large canines find great owners, the Society is offering a Big Dogs = Big Love promotion for dogs 40 pounds or larger with a special adoption fee of $40 through February 28.

The Society has experienced a 30% decrease in animal adoptions in the last year, especially for dogs over 40 pounds. Currently there are more than 27 canines that weigh more than 40 pounds waiting for their forever homes, and many have been available for more than 30 days.



The Society’s adoption experience team will help each interested adopter meet their canine match. There are several things to consider before bringing a large dog home: Big dogs cost more to feed; big dogs need plenty of exercise; big dogs need space; and big dogs may need additional training. Before adoption, every dog is spayed or neutered. In addition, each animal receives a thorough vet exam, updated vaccines, and a microchip.

Interested adopters can make a VIP appointment or drop in to adopt at the Society’s River North Adoption Center, 510 N. LaSalle Dr., Chicago or visit the Society’s Everyday Adoption Center located inside the PetSmart’s South Loop, 1101 S. Canal, Chicago. View available big dogs and the adoption process at anticruelty.org.





