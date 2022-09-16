Kira Robson, Executive Director

Eli Knapp, ACL Communication Coordinator

Animal Care League, 1011 Garfield St., Oak Park, IL

http://www.animalcareleague.org/

Event:

Barktoberfest Trivia

Thursday, October 6 from 6pm – 9pm at One Lake Brewing (1 Lake St., Oak Park, IL)

Raise your glass, shout “PROST,” and join us for trivia, raffles, and local beer and eats. Grab your family and friends to form a trivia team and compete to win amazing prizes! All proceeds benefit homeless animals. Get tickets at barktober22.givesmart.com — https://e.givesmart.com/events/sKE/