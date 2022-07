Quinn Lentz, Events & Development Manager

Gabby Keresi-Uresti, Operations Director

Animal Care League

1011 Garfield St, Oak Park, IL

http://www.animalcareleague.org/

Event:

7th Annual Mutt Strut

Virtual 5k to benefit homeless animals

Run or walk your 3.1 miles anywhere between July 14 and 17, 2022

https://muttstrut5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=12563