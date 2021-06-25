Adopt A Pet: Animal Care League

Kira Robson – Executive Director

Mia Lindner – Shelter Manager

Salvador & Milan

Animal Care League

1011 Garfield St., Oak Park, IL 60304

http://www.animalcareleague.org/

Event:

Mutt Strut Virtual 5k Run/Walk

From July 16 – 18 participants can run, walk, or wag to benefit animals in need! Complete your race anywhere and upload your results to the race site. Last year our community stepped up for pets in need by raising $14,000—we know this year will be even better!

Registration is $25 and includes access to the race site to record your time and fundraise for the chance to win prizes; a race t-shirt, bib and dog bandana; and a virtual goody bag with amazing offers from our sponsors!