Adopt A Pet: Animal Care League

Kira Robson – Executive Director
Mia Lindner – Shelter Manager
Salvador & Milan
Animal Care League
1011 Garfield St., Oak Park, IL 60304
http://www.animalcareleague.org/
Event:
Mutt Strut Virtual 5k Run/Walk
From July 16 – 18 participants can run, walk, or wag to benefit animals in need! Complete your race anywhere and upload your results to the race site. Last year our community stepped up for pets in need by raising $14,000—we know this year will be even better!
Registration is $25 and includes access to the race site to record your time and fundraise for the chance to win prizes; a race t-shirt, bib and dog bandana; and a virtual goody bag with amazing offers from our sponsors!