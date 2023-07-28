Dean Daubert, CEO

Anderson Humane

Main Shelter – 1000 S. La Fox Street, South Elgin, IL

Bloomingdale Adoption Center – 412 W. Army Trail Rd, Bloomingdale, IL

North Aurora Adoption Center – 180 N. Randall Road, Aurora, IL

847-697-2880

https://ahconnects.org/

Event:

8th Walk4Animals (https://ahconnects.org/event/walk4animals/)

Lace up your walking shoes and raise funds to help Anderson Humane find homes for 4,000 pets and provide care for 3,000 injured and orphaned wild animals this year. When you walk for animals, every step is a second chance.

Enjoy this 1.65-mile walk along the Batavia Riverwalk. It’s fun for the whole family, including the canine members!

Register to walk as an Individual, team, or business. And, when you raise funds for Walk4Animals, our shelter pets get rewarded! For each tier reached, a new, fun enrichment activity will be given to one of our lucky adoptables. Don’t worry, they get lots of enrichment on the daily, these are just extra, fun bonuses for them!

Schedule of Events

9:00 AM – Registration & Donation Drop-Off, Breakfast

9:30 AM – Walk Begins

11:00 AM – After Party Begins

11:30 AM – Awards, Entertainment, & Top Fundraisers Announced