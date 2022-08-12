Paige Lopez

Kelly Kane

Ella Refvik

http://www.almosthomefoundation.org

Event:

On Tuesday, August 23rd from 6pm to 10pm, Jordan’s Way will be at our facility LIVE on our Facebook. Jordan’s Way travels across the United States to bring awareness to shelters and rescues and the animals in their care. They utilize a four-hour LIVE broadcast on Facebook to accomplish this as well as raise much needed funds to care for these animals.

During this LIVE four-hour event, there will be pies in faces, games, challenges, special guests and much more. AHF is hoping that with the help of Jordan’s Way, we can not only showcase our animals but also raise enough money to help pay for one month’s medical expenses.