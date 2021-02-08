A sweet way to celebrate Valentine’s Day weekend and support a family volunteer program at the same time!

Timmy Arnold – Development Manager, The Honeycomb Project
Leigh Omilinsky – Swift & Sons’ Executive Pastry Chef
For More Information:
https://thehoneycombproject.org
https://secure.givelively.org/event/the-honeycomb-project/bake-with-boka-valentine-s-pastry-class
https://www.swiftandsonschicago.com/
The Honeycomb Project celebrates Valentine’s Day – Virtual Baking Class with Boka
About “Bake with Boka!” Event:
- The Honeycomb Project is teaming up with Boka Restaurant Group for an extra-special Valentine’s celebration.
- To celebrate showing love for our community, we are hosting a virtual baking class with Swift & Son’s Executive Pastry Chef Leigh Omilinsky
- It’s a fun way to support local businesses and fuel Honeycomb’s family volunteer programs
- Guests will bake alongside Chef Omilinsky, learning some pro-baking tips along the way.
- Saturday, February 13th (3:00 – 4:00 PM CST) via Zoom
- Tickets available at https://thehoneycombproject.org
- Registration includes full ingredient kit (to be picked up 2/12 at Swift & Sons in Fulton Market)
- Perfect for kids, parents, couples and bakers of all ages/skill-levels!
About The Honeycomb Project:
- Chicago-based nonprofit The Honeycomb Project is known for their hands-on family volunteer projects around the city.
- Honeycomb helps kids and their families strengthen Chicago’s communities through public service, while learning firsthand about important social issues like hunger & poverty, environmental conservation, homelessness, health & wellness, racial justice, etc.
- Now they’re responding to the unprecedented challenges facing our city, hosting both virtual and in-person (socially distanced) volunteer projects for kids of all ages and their parents.
- Honeycomb families have been stepping up like never before: delivering groceries to homebound seniors, providing PPE to nonprofit partners, preparing home-cooked meals for teens experiencing homelessness, spreading cheer to frontline workers, and so much more!
- Since Honeycomb’s start in 2011, more than 1.5 million Chicagoans have been positively impacted by Honeycomb projects.
- More than 25,000 Chicagoans have participated in Honeycomb events and 93% of Chicago’s zip codes are represented by volunteers.
- Children who volunteer with their parents are three times as likely to volunteer and be charitable as adults.