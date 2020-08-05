A one night theatre event supporting local nonprofits that help black communities

Lauren Fern, ACT NOW Event Organizer, Director, Performer
Essence Smith, Director Of Communications at SocialWorks
Event:
http://actnowchicago.eventbrite.com
SocialWorks and ChiArts Alumni Present ACT NOW: A NIGHT OF MONOLOGUES BENEFITTING BLACK LIVES
Thursday, August 6, 2020 | 8pm (CT)
ACT NOW will present a virtual evening of monologues in support of five Chicago-based nonprofits who continue to uplift Black communities. This event aims to raise $10,000, with SocialWorks generously matching the first $5,000 raised. 100% of the proceeds will go to the following five local nonprofits: Assata’s Daughters, Black Girls Break Bread, Brave Space Alliance, GoodKids MadCity, and Let Us Breathe Collective.
https://www.socialworkschi.org