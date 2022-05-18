Toby Maloney, Founding Partner and Beverage Director of The Violet Hour + author of The Bartender’s Manifesto

The Bartender’s Manifesto (How to Think, Drink, and Create Cocktails like a Pro) by Toby Maloney, Emma Janzen, and the Bartenders of The Violet Hour.

The Violet Hour

1520 N Damen Ave.

Chicago, IL 60622

http://www.theviolethour.com/

Pre-Order The Bartender’s Manifesto here – https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/624482/the-bartenders-manifesto-by-toby-maloney-and-the-bartenders-of-the-violet-hour-with-emma-janzen/

Recipes:

Juliet & Romeo

Ingredients —

2 oz Beefeater Gin

.75 oz lime juice

.75 oz simple syrup

3 cucumber slices

2 sprigs mint

5 drops Angostura bitters

5 drops rose water

Glassware: Chilled coup

Instructions: Sprinkle cucumber slices with salt, drop them in the shaker tin, and muddle. Add mint and muddle further to combine the two. Add one dash of angostura bitters and 4 drops of rose water (judiciously, it’s a bully) to the mix along with the gin, lime, and simple. Add 5 ice cubes to the shaker tin, seal it, and shake. Double strain (strain once with Hawthorne strainer then again with a fine strainer) into a chilled coup glass. Garnish by floating a single mint leaf atop the cocktail and dropping the remaining three drops of angostura and 1 drop of rose water onto the mint leaf.

Polka Dot Negroni

Ingredients –

1 oz Junipero Gin (or other high proof gin, Perry’s Tot works great)

1.5 oz Salers Aperitif

1 oz Dolin Blanc Vermouth

Garnishes: skewered cherry, lemon peel pigtail

Glassware: Nick & Nora glass

Instructions: Combine vermouth, gin, and Salers in a cocktail stirring glass and add ice. Stir. Strain into Nick & Nora glass. Garnish with skewered cherry and lemon “pigtail”

HUSH AND WONDER

GLASS: COUPE

No ice or garnish

2.0 OZ: MATUSALEM CLASICO RUM

.75 OZ.: LIME JUICE

.75OZ: SIMPLESYRUP

3 DASHES . . GRAPEFRUIT BITTERS

ROTHMAN & WINTER CRÈME DE VIOLETTE, TO RINSE

PUT YOUR COUPE GLASS IN the freezer (the day before).

Grab your tin: Dash the bitters and toss in your simple syrup, lime, and rum.

Taste, extrapolating how the crème de violette is going to round out the drink and make it read sweeter once it merges with the rest of the liquids.

Pull the coupe from the freezer and rinse the glass with the crème de violette.

Violet liqueur is low-proof, so there is no need for ice in this maneuver, but do it over the sink or trash can so you can angle the glass enough that there is no flow back.

Add 5 ice cubes and COUPE SHAKE.

Taste