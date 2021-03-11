A look back at the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and how to move forward financially

Richard Chew, 1st Capital Insurance Group

http://www.1stcig.com

7 Quick 1st Capital Tips:

  1. If you are working, keep moving forward; Make sure you are remaining viable and that you are looking for more opportunities within your company.
  2. Potentially look for E-commerce work-from-home opportunities; Many of the new jobs being offered are looking for people who are willing to “work from home” and have ecommerce skills
  3. Keep debt down, continue to really manage credit card use.
  4. Potentially re-fi your mortgage on any real estate you own; Rates are lower, and lenders are quick to move on deals.
  5. If you can afford to get some additional education and or certifications etc., do it now…as the economy, markets, and overall impact of COVID-19 gets better this may give you some added fuel in your career and work.
  6. For us in Chicago, as the weather is changing take advantage of companies looking for people to work part-timeand have outdoor opportunities over the next 6-7 months to give you added income.
  7. As Always, Save as much as you can!

