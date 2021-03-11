A look back at the economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and how to move forward financially

Richard Chew, 1st Capital Insurance Group
7 Quick 1st Capital Tips:
- If you are working, keep moving forward; Make sure you are remaining viable and that you are looking for more opportunities within your company.
- Potentially look for E-commerce work-from-home opportunities; Many of the new jobs being offered are looking for people who are willing to “work from home” and have ecommerce skills
- Keep debt down, continue to really manage credit card use.
- Potentially re-fi your mortgage on any real estate you own; Rates are lower, and lenders are quick to move on deals.
- If you can afford to get some additional education and or certifications etc., do it now…as the economy, markets, and overall impact of COVID-19 gets better this may give you some added fuel in your career and work.
- For us in Chicago, as the weather is changing take advantage of companies looking for people to work part-timeand have outdoor opportunities over the next 6-7 months to give you added income.
- As Always, Save as much as you can!