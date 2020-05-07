70th Birthday Flash Mob Surprise!

A mom from Louisville, Kentucky got a great birthday gift. Mary Anne Lewis stepped out of her house to find this flash mob on her front lawn. She just turned 70 and her kids thought it was something worth dancing over. Lewis’ son Tony ran a theater company here in Chicago, he knows a thing for two about putting on a performance. He and his sister choreographed it all. Mom seemed to love it.





