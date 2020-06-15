5 ways to reuse shredded paper to keep your garden healthy

Tu Bloom

Chicago BLOOM™– Store front coming soon!

West Rogers Park Neighborhood

http://tubloom.com/

Tips:

1 – Shredded paper is a great addition to your COMPOST pile/bin. While it isn’t always possible, just make sure that glossy paper, plastic, and other none biodegradable material is not included (i.e. metallic/foil printing, etc.). Most news print and regular shredded paper takes about 4 to 6 weeks to breakdown appropriately. Worms in worm compost bins especially love brown and regular newsprints!

2 – Shredded paper is great to help your landscape retain moisture during those dry spells when we have little to no rain in weeks. Mulch is often expensive and not readily available, but a layer of shredded paper covered by a thin layer of mulch is simply magic! Not only does it help retain moisture, it will decompose into organic composition for the soil, and keep the weeds out. Plus, most of us have tons of it from our shred bin/recycling collection box.

3 – Shredded paper in a mixture well blended with water can also be a fun DIY project to create wonderful seed starting pods/planters throughout the year. Simply use cake/cupcake trays to help form the mold and you’re ready to go after they harden.

4 – Shredded paper is a great way to house/transport plants during the hot summer months when we are working in the garden and are attempting to move or transplant overgrown perennials. I typically add a generous handful of shredded paper at the bottom of an empty pot mixed with some soil and water it down to keep a base that is moist where I store plant divisions, etc. to help minimize transplant shock with how easily some plants’ root systems dry out when out of ground.

5 – Autumn is a wonderful season to plant spring and summer flowering bulbs. However sometimes we don’t always get to all the bulbs, or buy more than we have time to get them in ground. Shredded paper is an amazing storage component and insulator for bulbs and various plant tubers/rhizomes that you may try to overwinter so that you can get to your babies during better weather.