Lindsay Pinchuk, Award Winning Founder + Small Business Expert

http://www.lindsaypinchuk.com

Tips:

#1 Create What I Call A “Flexible Blueprints.”

#2 Come Up With A Name And Some Simple Branding To Start.

#3 File Your Business Properly.

#4 About Two Months Out, Start To Grow Your Audience, Your Community, Your Customer Base.

#5 No Matter What Happens – Always Be Yourself And Be True To Yourself.