12-year-old student turned cookbook author makes easy Mini English Muffin Pizzas

Dylan Smith & Michele Smith

Recipes:

Mini English Muffin Pizza

Ingredients:

4 English Muffins (toasted)

1 15oz. squeeze bottle of Contadina Pizza Sauce (or your favorite sauce)

Pepperoni – 32 slices

Garlic salt (optional)

1 cup Jack cheese (grated)

1 cup Parmesan cheese (grated)

Servings: 4

Directions:

Preheat oven to Broil (low).

Spray cookie sheet and place toasted English Muffin halves face up.

Top with pizza sauce, light garlic salt, 4 pieces of pepperoni on each half and sprinkle both cheeses evenly on each piece.

Put tray in oven and take out when cheese is melted, and tops are lightly browned.

Mini English Muffin Pizzas – Chicken and Mushroom *exclusive for WGN-TV, not in the book*

Due to multiple pizza lover requests, both big and small, we decided to add a chicken and a Vegetarian option. Again, this makes a great snack or lunch and between the three you truly have something for everyone to enjoy.

Difficulty: Easy

Chicken English Muffin Pizzas

Ingredients:

4 English Muffins (Toasted)

1 cup Pesto sauce (Homemade from the Delivery-Worthy Pizza Recipe or your favorite jar of Pesto)

1 chicken breast – cooked and shredded/cubed

1 cup Mozzarella cheese (grated)

1 cup Parmesan cheese (grated)

Servings: 4

Mushroom English Muffin Pizzas

Ingredients:

1 cup Alfredo sauce (Homemade from the Delivery-Worthy Pizza Recipe or your favorite jar of Alfredo)

1 cup mushrooms – sliced and quartered

Garlic salt (optional)

2 cup Parmesan cheese (grated)

4 green onions (chopped)

Servings: 4

Directions for both:

Preheat oven to Broil (low). Spray cookie sheet(s) and place toasted English Muffin halves face up. Top with sauce (alfredo and pesto separate per dish), light garlic salt (Vegetarian), equally divide chicken (Pesto pizza) and mushrooms (Alfredo pizza) on each half and sprinkle both cheeses evenly on each piece, with Mozzarella cheese only on the chicken pizza. Sprinkle the mushroom pizzas with green onion evenly. Put tray in oven and take out when cheese is melted, and tops are lightly browned.



