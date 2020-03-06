Around the World
Meet the hosts of Chicago’s Best

Elliott Bambrough

With over 200 episodes of Chicago’s Best under his ever loosening belt, Elliott Bambrough has eaten it all, but still isn’t satisfied.

A die hard Chicago Fire, & White Sox fan, he’s lived in the city since 2007. 

Elliott is the recipient of 8 Emmys (5 for Best TV Host) and has worked on all kinds of projects including music, movies, travel and sports.

An advocate for local animal rescue, a father of four pups and the owner of an unnatural amount of condiments.

Marley Kayden

Marley Kayden is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who joined WGN in April 2018.

Before joining the “Chicago’s Best” team, she spent several years as a traffic anchor and reporter at NBC Chicago. Marley also spent five years anchoring her own daily show called “Most Actives with Marley Kayden” for the web-based TV channel at the Chicago Board Options Exchange.

She holds a Masters in Journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia. Prior to becoming a reporter, she spent much of her life on stage, working as a professional musical theatre actor.

Marley lives in River North with her husband Phil and their daughter Grace.

