Meet the hosts of Chicago’s Best

Elliott Bambrough

With over 200 episodes of Chicago’s Best under his ever loosening belt, Elliott Bambrough has eaten it all, but still isn’t satisfied.

A die hard Chicago Fire, & White Sox fan, he’s lived in the city since 2007.

Elliott is the recipient of 8 Emmys (5 for Best TV Host) and has worked on all kinds of projects including music, movies, travel and sports.

An advocate for local animal rescue, a father of four pups and the owner of an unnatural amount of condiments.

Follow Elliott:





Marley Kayden

Marley Kayden is an Emmy Award-winning journalist who joined WGN in April 2018.

Before joining the “Chicago’s Best” team, she spent several years as a traffic anchor and reporter at NBC Chicago. Marley also spent five years anchoring her own daily show called “Most Actives with Marley Kayden” for the web-based TV channel at the Chicago Board Options Exchange.

She holds a Masters in Journalism from Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism and a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia. Prior to becoming a reporter, she spent much of her life on stage, working as a professional musical theatre actor.

Marley lives in River North with her husband Phil and their daughter Grace.

Follow Marley: