MedWatch Daily Digest: Covid medication, neurological ramifications and more

For Tuesday, May 11, WGN’s Medical Reporter Dina Bair has the latest on new information including:
- University of Alberta virologists tested the medication and found it attacks SARS CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. It works by changing the viral genome of the virus – -essentially creating an error catastrophe for the replicating germ.
- Some sobering news when it comes to serious Covid infections. Eight out of 10 people hospitalized with COVID-19 develop neurological problems.
A study by University of Pittsburgh researchers found neurological ramifications in active infection and among survivors.
- An ultrasensitive test can diagnose Covid and the flu with one swab.
Developed by University of California Santa Cruz scientists, the chip based antigen test identifies SAR CoV-2 and Influenza-A.