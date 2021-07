The pandemic has brought on many mental health challenges, so today we are taking a look inward to talk about mental health and wellness. With restrictions changing regarding the pandemic, some are struggling with anxiety about what’s next. So we’re talking to an expert about how to manage that anxiety and stay mentally well as we move forward.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, reach out to the National Help Line: https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline