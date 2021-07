HICKORY HILLS, Ill. — A 17-year-old driver has been charged with reckless homicide after four teens died in Hickory Hills Saturday afternoon following a crash.

Just before 2:30 p.m., police responded to the 8500 block of 89th Street on the report of a single-vehicle crash. The vehicle, a 2008 SUV, was traveling eastbound on 89th Street at an extremely high-rate of speed, police said.