Paying attention to your body is important when you’re working to live healthy. It’s equally important to note any changes that just don’t seem right to you- and to tell your doctor about them. Because that’s what this man did, his healthcare team was able to help catch his colon cancer early and get him back on the road to health. Hear his story and learn more about the signs and symptoms of colon cancer you should be aware of.

