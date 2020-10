Knowing what to expect when you head in for a doctor’s appointment can help relieve a lot of stress about the unknown. So for our latest ‘How It Works’ we’re taking a closer look at breast biopsies. Find out what’s involved, who would need one, and what to expect in terms of preparation. This is the first part of Jane’s conversation with Dr. Sarah Friedewald from Northwestern Medicine.

