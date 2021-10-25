Innovation in Medicine
Health Hacks
Did you Know?
Healthy You
Motivation to Move
Healthy Eats
How it Works
Inspiration
Featured Partners

What Makes Apples So Healthy

Healthy Eats
Posted: / Updated:

The old saying goes ‘an apple a day keeps the doctor away’. But as it turns out- that is more than just a cute rhyme. Apples really are a great source of nutrition! So today we’re taking a closer look at why they’re so good for us and learning how to get creative with them in the kitchen with registered dietitian nutritionist Lara Field.

Check out Lara’s Apple Chip Recipe here: https://feednutrition.com/recipe/apple-chips/

Check out Lara’s Dip Recipe here: https://feednutrition.com/recipe/healthy-caramel-dip/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News