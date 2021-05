Root vegetables are tasty, versatile, and packed with health benefits! So today we’re speaking with registered dietitian nutritionist Vicki Shanta Retelny about why we should be adding them to our grocery carts. Vicki is also sharing a tasty taco recipe!

You can find Vicki’s taco recipe here: https://victoriashantaretelny.com/ginger-lime-jicama-edamame-street-tacos/