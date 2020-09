Our latest ‘Healthy Eats’ features a very tasty topic- smoothies! They can be a great addition to a healthy diet if you add the right ingredients. So today we’re heading to smoothie school with registered dietitian nutritionist Dawn Jackson Blatner to learn how to keep our smoothies healthy and delicious!

You can check out Dawn’s recipe here: https://www.dawnjacksonblatner.com/2020/07/smoothie-school-lesson-3-smoothie-combos/