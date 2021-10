There are so many awesome foods out there that can provide us with great nutrition. But did you know that a seasonal favorite actually makes that list as well? Registered dietitian nutritionist Maggie Michalczyk of ‘Once Upon A Pumpkin’ is explaining why pumpkins are so healthy and how we can add them to our plates!

You can find Maggie’s recipe here: https://www.onceuponapumpkinrd.com/frozen-pumpkin-smoothie/