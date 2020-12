Did you know that what you eat can impact your emotions? If you’re looking for a mood boost, it’s not junk food you should be reaching for- there are some great healthy foods that can make a difference! Jane Clauss is getting the scoop on which ones come with the biggest benefits and is checking out a healthy recipe from registered dietitian nutritionist Maggie Michalczyk.

You can find more from Maggie here: https://www.onceuponapumpkinrd.com/