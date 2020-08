When it comes to making a healthy lifestyle change, one big advantage is having the support of your friends and family. We’re talking to wellness coach Erin Clifford about how to make sure loved ones are on your team if you’re trying to improve your eating habits. Plus, we get to try a tasty and nutritious ice pop recipe!

You can find Erin’s recipe here: https://erincliffordwellness.com/ecw-tip-make-summer-popsicles/