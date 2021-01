Any new parent would tell you that they’re focused on making sure their new addition is cared for. But sometimes that means moms forget that they need to be eating healthy too! So Jane Clauss is chatting with Lara Field of FEED Nutrition Consulting about how moms can manage their own nutritional needs. Lara also shares an easy and delicious recipe!

You can find more from Lara here: https://feednutrition.com/