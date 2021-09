Mindset can play a key role in helping us take care of our mental health. Doing our best to zero in on a positive focus can go a long way in teaching us to embrace happiness as we go through life. We’re talking to an expert about some tips on how to get there.

For more from Julie: https://julielearner.com/

If you or a loved one is struggling, reach out to the National Help Line: 1-800-662-4357 or https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline