CHICAGO — The United States Parcel Service is launching its “Brown Friday” efforts to attract thousands of workers nationwide.

Locally, the delivery service looks to hire more than 2,300 people across the Chicago area.

Jobs in demand include warehouse workers, seasonal driver helpers, package delivery drivers, CDL drivers and seasonal support drivers.

Hiring events will take place Friday, Nov. 3 and Saturday, Nov. 4 at the following locations:

3740 S Morgan Street (Chicago)

1400 S Jefferson Street (Chicago)

6700 W 73rd Street (Bedford Park)

2050 N Hicks Road, (Palatine)

2525 Shermer Road (Northbrook)

16328 John Lane Crossing (Lockport)

Virtual interviews are available Friday for stores in Northwest Indiana:

3147 169th Place (Hammond, Indiana)

860 W Main Street (Westville, Indiana)

UPS said most applicants will have a job offer in less than 20 minutes.