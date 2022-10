CHICAGO — Soldier Field will host a job fair next Thursday to help service members transition back into civilian life.

Chicago Veterans Job Fair looks to attract, hire and retain military-trained talent in the Chicago area. DAV and RecruitMilitary have organized the hiring event for all transitioning military members, veterans, military spouses, and dependents.

Click here to register.

The event is on Oct. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first floor of the United Club at Soldier Field.