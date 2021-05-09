Monday job fair hosts restaurants promising to pay minimum wage

CHICAGO – Restaurant workers who lost their jobs during the pandemic can seek employment at a job fair being held on Monday.

The Parkway Ballroom will host a job fair for restaurants promising to pay at least full minimum wage plus tips.

Those restaurants include Nana, Lula Café, Frontera Grill and others.

A recent study concluded restaurant workers are leaving the industry because wages are too low, creating a worker shortage.

The job fair is organized by High Road restaurants and One Fair Wage.