Macy’s hiring hundreds of jobseekers across Chicago region

CHICAGO – Looking for a job? Macy’s plans to hire more than 900 full-and-part-time employees for its various stores and distribution centers across Chicagoland.

The department store juggernaut will hold a national hiring event on Thursday, July 15, throughout Macy’s stores and fulfillment centers.

Store hiring events are set to commence from 11 am. to 7 p.m. Fulfillment center hiring events will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

During the hiring event, walk-in applicants are also welcome for an on-the-spot interview.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online in advance of the hiring event at macysjobs.com.