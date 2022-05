Ahead of Mother’s Day weekend, studies show that many moms haven’t returned to the workplace since the start of the pandemic.

Some point to a lack of child care and job flexibility as to why many mothers never returned to work.

LaSalle Network CEO Tom Gimbel joined WGN Evening News to talk about Workforce ‘Mom’entum, a mid-morning professional development event that brings mothers together to share stories, advice, and grow their careers.

Click here to sign up and learn more.