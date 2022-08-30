CHICAGO — ComEd is looking for diverse applicants for in-demand clean energy jobs, the company announced Tuesday.

Up to 75 jobs entry-level positions are being offered for the company’s overhead helper positions that “will play a critical role in bringing power to their communities,” representatives said.

Benefits of the position include:

Paid apprenticeship training program

A pathway to full-time union work

Average starting pay of $29 an hour

Employee benefits such as 401K and family wellness programs

Anyone interested may apply by clicking here.

ComEd is accepting applications for the overhead helper position through Wednesday, Sept. 7.