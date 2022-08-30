CHICAGO — ComEd is looking for diverse applicants for in-demand clean energy jobs, the company announced Tuesday.
Up to 75 jobs entry-level positions are being offered for the company’s overhead helper positions that “will play a critical role in bringing power to their communities,” representatives said.
Benefits of the position include:
- Paid apprenticeship training program
- A pathway to full-time union work
- Average starting pay of $29 an hour
- Employee benefits such as 401K and family wellness programs
Anyone interested may apply by clicking here.
ComEd is accepting applications for the overhead helper position through Wednesday, Sept. 7.