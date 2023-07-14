CHICAGO — Chicago residents with disabilities are invited to attend a job fair set to take place next Tuesday on Chicago’s Near West Side.

The networking event will allow locals with disabilities to network with employers across various industries.

The job fair will be held Tuesday, July 18, at the Central West Community Center from 1:30 – 4 p.m.

Employers scheduled to attend include:

Museum of Science and Industry

Marriott International Residence Inn Chicago

RUSH University Medical Center

FedEx Ground

The Chicago Lighthouse

Pace Bus

Essendant

S&C Electric Company

University of Chicago Medicine

Shedd Aquarium

Greater Chicago Food Depository

Aramark

Eli’s Cheesecake

Farmer’s Fridge

Shirley Ryan Ability Lab

Greater West Town Development Project

The job fair will be co-hosted by the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities (MOPD), Ada S. McKinley Community Services and the Illinois Department of Human Services – Division of Rehabilitation Services (DRS).