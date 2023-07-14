CHICAGO — Chicago residents with disabilities are invited to attend a job fair set to take place next Tuesday on Chicago’s Near West Side.
The networking event will allow locals with disabilities to network with employers across various industries.
The job fair will be held Tuesday, July 18, at the Central West Community Center from 1:30 – 4 p.m.
Employers scheduled to attend include:
- Museum of Science and Industry
- Marriott International Residence Inn Chicago
- RUSH University Medical Center
- FedEx Ground
- The Chicago Lighthouse
- Pace Bus
- Essendant
- S&C Electric Company
- University of Chicago Medicine
- Shedd Aquarium
- Greater Chicago Food Depository
- Aramark
- Eli’s Cheesecake
- Farmer’s Fridge
- Shirley Ryan Ability Lab
- Greater West Town Development Project
The job fair will be co-hosted by the Mayor’s Office for People with Disabilities (MOPD), Ada S. McKinley Community Services and the Illinois Department of Human Services – Division of Rehabilitation Services (DRS).